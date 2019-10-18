Officials release photo of woman's hair with hopes to ID her body found near Houston church

Harris County officials released a picture of a woman's hair on Oct. 18, 2019 with hopes of identifying her body which was found near a Harris County church.

HOUSTON - The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released a photo of a woman's hair Friday with hopes of identifying her. Her body was found last month in a field near a northwest Houston church.

The woman, believed to be over the age of 60, was found in a field near Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church at 9707 North Wayside Drive on Aug. 22.

Here's a description of the body:

60+ years old

Between 5 feet 3 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall

Race couldn't be determined

Wearing a pink or magenta short-sleeved button-down shirt and long Med Wear brand black or dark blue elastic waist pants with a drawstring and long "Dickies" brand pants, size S, with a drawstring and light-colored waist

Hair is long and curly and appears to be graying

Earlobe is pierced

Only has a few lower teeth and possibly some upper teeth

Officials did not say if they suspected foul play in her death.

If anyone recognizes her or possibly knows her identity, you're asked to contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 or 832-927-5001.

