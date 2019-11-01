Officials: Hourlong chase ends with crashes, 3 arrests in east Houston

HOUSTON - A chase that lasted more than an hour Thursday and traveled from near Aldine to east Houston ended with at least two crashes, authorities said.

According to authorities, the chase began about 8 p.m. at West Mount Houston Road and TC Jester Boulevard and ended about 9:30 p.m. near Interstate 10 East Freeway and Mercury Drive.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constables said the chase started as a traffic stop.

Authorities said both a Houston Police Department cruiser and a Harris County Sheriff's Office cruiser were involved in crashes near where the chase ended. Authorities described the crashes as minor.

Three people were taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.