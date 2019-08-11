No arrest made in deadly rush-hour shooting on East Freeway, officials say

HOUSTON - Houston police have not made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting on the East Freeway.

Despite reports that a suspect involved in a deadly rush-hour shooting had been arrested, authorities said no one has been taken into custody as of late Saturday night.

What happened

Two people were shot to death around 6 p.m. Thursday, in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Normandy Street exit, according to Houston police.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash just before the shooting. One vehicle struck the other vehicle, which then spun out in the middle of the freeway, according to police. Police said at least one person got out of the vehicle that didn't spin out and started firing shots into the other vehicle.

Both occupants of the vehicle that spun out, ages 25 and 33, were struck and killed by gunfire, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said they believe an AR-15 was used by the gunman.

Reports that a suspect has been arrested in the East Freeway shooting that occurred at 6 pm Thursday are incorrect. No arrest has been made and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with info is urged to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that an arrest had been made in the case. That information has been corrected in the article to reflect that police said no one has been arrested.

