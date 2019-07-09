New Willowbrook seafood spot The Juicy Crab opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some seafood fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 17278 Tomball Parkway in Willowbrook, the newcomer is called The Juicy Crab.

The Juicy Crab is part of an Atlanta-based restaurant chain that specializes in New Orleans-style Cajun fare, including fresh seafood boils, fried chicken tenders and lobster tails. On the menu, expect to see items like raw oysters, chicken wings, crab legs, mussels, crawfish and sausage.

With a three-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, The Juicy Crab is still finding its footing.

June C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "The crabs were good ... flavor was on point. That juicy seasoning was very good ... it was the best boil seafood I have had."

The Juicy Crab is now open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, so head on over to check it out.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

