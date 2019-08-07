New Vietnamese spot The Blind Goat debuts in downtown Houston

A new Vietnamese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called The Blind Goat, the fresh arrival is located at 409 Travis St., Suite 367, in Downtown.

The Blind Goat is one of five restaurant concepts occupying the new Bravery Chef Hall. It's owned and operated by Christine Ha, who won season three of MasterChef. The Blind Goat offers menu items ranging from egg rolls to beef short ribs with lemongrass, five-spice, scallions and jasmine rice to Rubbish apple pie with star anise, ginger and fish sauce caramel. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The Blind Goat has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Katherine N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 2, wrote, "The menu is limited at this time, but they will expand their menu once they have their official grand opening soon. It's neat that you can sit around the kitchen and see the cooking take place. The staff is friendly!"

And Raina T. wrote, "I will be back! Even though it just opened and the menu was limited due to still being in their soft opening period, everything was awesome. ... The egg rolls were delicious. Crunchy and flavorful, especially when you dip them into the fish sauce that comes on the side."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Blind Goat is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

