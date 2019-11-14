New themed eatery Kings Cafe now open in Mid-West

There's a brand-new themed cafe in town. The new arrival to Mid-West, called Kings Cafe, is located at 5887 Westheimer Road, Suite H.

Kings Cafe offers "tasty smoothies and desserts, [and] hot drinks made on sand," according to the business's Facebook page. The dessert menu features crêpes, cakes, waffles and more, and select cocktails are also available.

With a five-star rating on it's first review on Yelp so far, the new themed cafe has already made a good impression.

Yelper Yahia A. wrote, " Went by on their first day, everything was amazing. There was tons of great food and good music. Staff was super friendly."

Head on over to check it out: Kings Cafe is open from 3 p.m.–2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 3 p.m.–4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

