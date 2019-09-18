New Sweetgreen location now open Montrose

Craving salads? You're in luck: A new Sweetgreen outpost has opened its doors at 1303 Westheimer in Montrose.

Sweetgreen is a franchise with more than 90 locations across the country. The fast-casual restaurant offers salads, bowls and seasonal dishes with ingredients sourced locally. Menu items range from the warm chicken pesto parm bowl, with organic baby spinach, warm quinoa, spicy broccoli, tomato, za'atar breadcrumbs, roasted chicken, shaved Parmesan, pesto vinaigrette and hot sauce, to the spicy Thai salad with chopped romaine, organic arugula, basil, cilantro, cucumber, raw corn, shredded cabbage, spicy sunflower seeds, roasted sesame tofu, fresh lime squeeze and spicy cashew dressing, plus custom bowls with a choice of greens, grains, fruits, veggies, nuts and dressings. (Explore the rest of the menu here.)

The new locale has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Sarah S. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 9, wrote, "Food-wise, all the ingredients looked amazing. Just looking down the open bar of ingredients, everything was well prepared, fresh, and looked absolutely delicious. They have both salads and grain bowls with a whole slew of different veggies, dressings, etc. You can also make your own, which is super convenient. And they were really nice about adding extra ingredients or making subs. "

And Caroline R. added, "I've had Sweetgreen all over the country and this location is on par with the best I've ever had. Online order ready ahead of time, in the right place (easy grab and go shelf), with the perfect amounts of everything."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sweetgreen is open from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

