New Sweetgreen location makes University Place debut

Salad fans, take heed: There's a new Sweetgreen outpost in town, located at 2551 Amherst St. in University Place.

Sweetgreen has more than 75 locations across the country. The spot serves up customizable warm bowls and salads with a wide variety of bases (kale, wild rice, arugula, spinach and quinoa), ingredients (cilantro, raw beets, toasted almonds and hot chickpeas), premiums (salami, chicken and cheese) and dressings (miso sesame ginger vinaigrette, curry yogurt dressing and cucumber tahini yogurt). On the menu, expect to see signature items like the Shoomami warm bowl, spicy Thai salad and the elote bowl with roasted corn, peppers, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, cilantro, local goat cheese, tortilla chips, spicy sunflower seeds, warm quinoa, organic arugula and lime-cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Michelle D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 27, wrote, "I love this place. I first had Sweetgreen while out of town and was waiting for them to come to Houston and I'm so glad they finally did! Their ingredients are so fresh and tasty! The staff is also so great — so friendly and welcoming."

Yelper Jackie K. added, "Sweetgreen is a great option for quick, custom salads. While they have suggested salad combinations, you can precisely customize your salad. The salads are fresh and delicious!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. It's open from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

