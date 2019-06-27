New Spring Branch East bakery Magnol French Baking opens its doors

A new bakery has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1500 N. Post Oak Road, Suite 160, in Spring Branch East, the fresh addition is called Magnol French Baking.

Magnol French Baking provides organic, French-inspired baked goods. The menu features artisan baguettes, boules, cranberry bread and croissants (on weekends).

Magnol French Baking has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Jet S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 5, wrote, "Delicious olive bread! Forgot just how good fresh bread is. Better ingredients make a big difference. Magnol takes it to another level."

Yelper Mar C. added, "My husband and I enjoyed the croissant very much! ... There were a ton more other options, and we are sure to be back for some of the loaves that they will slice for you! By the way, I was told that the croissants are only available on the weekends. You won't regret checking this place out!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Magnol French Baking is open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–noon on Sunday.

