New Sixth Ward lounge Loft18 opens its doors

A new lounge has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2313 Edwards St. in Sixth Ward, the newcomer is called Loft18.

Loft18's flagship location is in Louisiana. The business' website bills itself as "a deluxe lounge and recreational space designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night golf play and/or good ole' fashioned hospitality." The lounge boasts five golf simulation stalls with games and courses for players of all levels. The restaurant serves up shareables like nachos and flatbreads, as well as entrees like burgers, wings, sliders and tacos.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Garth V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 7, wrote, "Love this place!... Not only do they offer a plethora of different courses to choose they have a bunch of different golf games to play on the screens as well... I ate both times and found the food very good. It's kind of a bar food menu but the quality, the taste, appearance and presentation is far beyond."

Yelper Steffi H. added, "...It's a neat concept that combines a bar with indoor golfing, not to be confused with mini-golf. Similar to TopGolf, you can rent a bay/section for about $45 an hour. Then you play interactive golf that is all electronic through a large projector screen."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Loft18 is open from 3–11 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

