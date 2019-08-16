New Sharpstown steakhouse Pepper Lunch opens its doors

There's a brand-new steakhouse in town. Called Pepper Lunch, the new arrival is located at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite C, in Sharpstown.

Pepper Lunch is located within the new Bellaire Food Street complex. The Japanese franchise has 350 locations worldwide. The restaurant serves meals in 500-degree iron plates so that diners may cook their meat Teppanyaki-style at the table. Pepper Lunch has menu items ranging from the signature Pepper Rice with chicken seafood or bee to the wild Angus steak to the beef and chicken sizzling curry. (Explore the menu here.)

Pepper Lunch has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Richard H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 10, wrote, "Great selection of meats, chicken, salmon and veggies, along with rice and pasta choices. The rib-eye was very flavorful and both [the] battered fries and sweet potato wedges were outstanding! Will definitely return."

And Chau H. wrote, "Pepper lunch is delicious and I love the fact that they have a self-ordering system as well as a cashier."

Pepper Lunch has yet to post its hours online.

