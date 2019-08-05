New New American spot Ember & Greens debuts in Houston

If you've got New American on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival, called Ember & Greens, is located at 9403B Katy Freeway.

According to the business' Facebook page, Ember & Green is a "casual chic restaurant and bar in the iconic Memorial neighborhood dishing out coal-fired creations and health-conscious comfort food!"

The menu features the chicken Oliver sandwich (a twist on chicken salad with lettuce and tomatoes on a croissant with fresh fruit), 5-spice skewers with beef tenderloin, chicken breast, bell peppers and red onions with cucumber salad and cilantro green pea quinoa and the E&G pizza with walnut pesto and shredded mozzarella topped with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, pepperoncini, mushrooms and fresh arugula. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Ember & Greens has already made a good impression.

Venus M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 30, wrote, "We visited Ember & Greens for the first time, last night. We enjoyed ourselves so much that we hadn't realized we were the last ones left in the restaurant."

And Zina B. wrote, "This is the best brunch place! The food is amazing, we had a fabulous cappuccino, and breakfast pizza created by the owner. Yummy! The staff is super friendly."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ember & Greens is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday."

