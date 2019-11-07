New Midtown Indian spot Chutney Bowl opens its doors

If you've got Indian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Chutney Bowl, the newcomer is located in Midtown at 309 Gray St., Suite 109.

Chutney Bowl is an "express Indian kitchen " that serves up fast-casual Indian fare, such as chicken tikka marsala, lamb or beef biryani and palak paneer. The menu also features build-your-own bowls, burritos and salads, as well as rice bowls, curries and more.

The new addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Drew N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 2, wrote, "Good Indian food that is ready to order makes it a great casual dining spot while you bar hop."

And Yelper Michael T. wrote, "Food was very good. ... Biryani rice was excellent!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chutney Bowl is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

