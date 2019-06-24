New Mid West Japanese spot Katsu Bar & Noodle opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some Japanese fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to Mid West, called Katsu Bar & Noodle, is located at 9296 Westheimer Road, Suite 132.

Katsu Bar & Noodle offers traditional Japanese street food, including breaded and fried meats, along with ramen and udon. On the menu, expect to see items like the Kamikaze burger, the build-your-own-katsu plate (chicken, beef, seafood or veggies) and sides like edamame and calamari. (Explore the full menu here.)

The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Kendall T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 15, wrote, "First impressions are amazing so far. ... The bar style preparation of the food is fun to watch and unique in my experience in seeing this style of food being presented as such."

And Willy N. wrote, "Move aside Go Go Curry, we have a new katsu king in town! ... The katsu breading was perfect and way better than most Japanese places in Houston. They also cook the food in front of you so you know it's fresh."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Katsu Bar & Noodle is open from 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

