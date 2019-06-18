New Memorial nail salon D & T Nails Lounge opens its doors

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 840 N. Eldridge Parkway, Suite 140, in Memorial, the fresh arrival is called D & T Nails Lounge.

This new business is a full-service nail salon. Its offering include manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions and waxing.

D & T Nails Lounge has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp.

Drue B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 25, wrote, "Wasn't that busy when I walked in, but it was a very pleasant environment. The pedicure was great, helped me relax and was very refreshing. The polish was very even (got white). Came in from out of town and will be back when I visit again."

Yelper Andrea J. added, "I must say that the staff is nice and accommodating. I needed a set of dip nails and a pedicure and didn't have an appointment. They were slim on staff, but still took me right away, which I appreciate."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. D & T Nails Lounge is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

