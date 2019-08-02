New Meet Fresh location opens in Sharpstown

Craving desserts? You're in luck: Meet Fresh has added a new location at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Unit I in Sharpstown.

Meet Fresh, which has locations in California, New York, Washington, Colorado and Nevada, specializes in traditional Taiwanese desserts. On the menu, expect to see items like icy grass jelly, tofu pudding, icy taro ball and shaved ice.

With a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale has made a promising start.

Cindy S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "I love Meet Fresh and think it will be a great addition to the Bellaire Food Street strip. I have liked everything that I've ever ordered at Meet Fresh. I especially like anything with the taro balls, QQmochi or almond pudding."

Yelper Jaio H. added, "This is my favorite Taiwanese dessert place. It uses fresh ingredients. I had taro ball No.4 with fresh taro and fresh peanut."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Meet Fresh is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

