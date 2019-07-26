New Mediterranean spot Ouzo Bay debuts in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area

A new lounge and Mediterranean spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite G130, in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, the new addition is called Ouzo Bay.

According to the business' website, Ouzo Bay "channels the Greek islands with a menu highlighted by fresh seafood flown in from around the world set in a beautiful space adorned with an oceanic blue palette."

On the dinner menu, look for grilled Portuguese octopus with sweet onions, red peppers and red wine-caper vinaigrette; the Atlantic black sea bass; or Maine lobster pasta with 1.5-pound Maine lobster, celery root, pine nuts, spiced tomato cream and handmade pasta. (Check out the entire menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, Ouzo Bay is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Carolina B. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "Amazing place! We had the best time as a party of four! Being in the River Oaks district requires a business to be on their A-game, and Ouzo Bay definitely deserves to be front row and center! ...The staff is so friendly, with smiles on every face. We felt like we made friends with everyone we interacted with!"

And Na L. wrote, "Absolutely superb! Service is excellent, the staff is extremely attentive, very knowable and they accommodated us as much as they could. ... The patio looks like a modern Mediterranean ocean bay restaurant. They paid lots of attention on the details. It's relaxing and enjoyable."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ouzo Bay is open from 11 a.m.–midnight Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4 p.m.–2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4 p.m.–midnight Sunday.

