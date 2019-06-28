New ice cream and frozen yogurt spot Flower & Cream debuts in Braeswood Place

Hungry for something cold and sweet? A new neighborhood ice cream spot has you covered. Called Flower & Cream, the newcomer is located at 2617 W. Holcombe Blvd., Suite B, in Braeswood Place.

Flower & Cream serves up artisan ice creams. According to the shop's Facebook page, the ice cream flavors, which are unique to the shop, are "served with house-made cookies, doughnuts, macarons, churros and more." There's even a vegan ice cream variety on the menu, and you can buy pints of ice cream to go.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Flower & Cream has already made a good impression.

Michelle B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Love this place. Came during one of the 'soft' opening days, and it was great. Had the chocolate & brownie flavor in a dark chocolate cone. The brownie pieces were huge, and it was delicious."

Yelper Samantha H. added, "Stopped in after dinner — saw it was their soft opening. Adorable shop, so cute and pink!"

Head on over to check it out: Flower & Cream is open from noon–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and noon–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

