New Hawaiian spot Local Poke debuts in Central Northwest

A new Hawaiian spot, offering poke and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1737 W. 34th St., Suite 100, in Central Northwest, the newcomer is called Local Poke.

Local Poke has three Houston-area locations. The spot provides signature bowls and make-your-own options for diners to select proteins, mix-ins, sauces and other ingredients. The menu features the Heights signature bowl with ahi tuna, salmon, asago, sunomono, white onions, sesame oil, spicy mayo, furikake, green onions, seaweed and crab salad, and the Main signature bowl with salmon, green onions, masago, avocado, furikake, fried garlic, spicy mayo, Sriracha and seaweed and crab salad. (Explore the menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Local Poke has already made a good impression.

Nora C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 23, wrote, "Came here tonight for the first time and I was impressed! ... Ingredients tasted fresh and it smelled so good! The service was great, everyone was super friendly and helpful."

And Sean R. wrote, "This poke place turned out to be very enjoyable. ... I was satisfied with the size of the bowl, but I do think I've been provided larger portions for the same price at different poke places in Houston. The taste was very good, and I am sold on the quality of Local Poke."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Local Poke is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline