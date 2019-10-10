New Gulfton Himalayan/Nepalese spot Momo House opens its doors

A new Himalayan/Nepalese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Momo House, the fresh addition is located at 6121 Hillcroft, Suite T1, in Gulfton.

According to the business' Facebook page, Momo House is an "authentic Nepali restaurant with tastes from the Himalayas" that serves up vegetable, chicken, goat and noodle dishes. On the menu, look for authentic Nepali momos (steamed dumplings), chow mein or the Bhutan set (pan-fried goat served with beaten rice and achar). (Explore the full menu here.)

Momo House has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Thakur B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 28, wrote, "Amazing tastes, Excellent service. Ambience of the spot feels [like] home! Great place!"

Yelper Kirsten B. added, "I lived in Nepal for years so I know good Momos — and when I say these are good Momos — I mean they are exceptionally delicious Momos! The skins are just right (not too thick, not too thin and tender) the filling is perfectly seasoned and juicy."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Momo House is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.