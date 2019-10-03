New Greenway/Upper Kirby Area Sichuan spot Mama's Kitchen opens its doors

A new Sichuan and Asian fusion spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3815 Richmond Ave., Suite B, in Greenway/Upper Kirby Area, the fresh arrival is called Mama's Kitchen.

Mama's Kitchen serves up classic Chinese and Asian fusion fare such as spicy edamame, spicy beef rice noodles, Thai curry shrimp, fried rice, milk teas and more. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.

Jason G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 26, wrote, "Stellar new Sichuan restaurant - potentially one of the best that I've had in Houston. The braised soft bacon is a classic dish and absolute comfort food when it comes to Chinese cuisine."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mama's Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4–9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

