New Greenway gym Life Time Athletic opens its doors

A new gym has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1 City Club Drive in Greenway, the fresh addition is called Life Time Athletic.

Life Time Athletic is a national fitness center franchise. The Greenway facility boasts 80,000 square feet of amenities, according to the business' website. There are two outdoor swimming pools, a spa, cardio machines, free weights and two basketball courts. The gym also offers group and personal fitness classes, as well as a daycare center.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Life Time Athletic has received a positive response.

Jaire Q., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 26, wrote, "Loved the amenities here. It's new, so it's wonderful and clean. The gym itself is very spacious. The cafe has nice healthy options, the bar has coffee and alcohol. They also have lounges where you can connect your laptop and do some work."

And Christopher W. M. wrote, "There are rooms for Pilates, cycling, a double basketball court, huge area for free weights and lots of others. The pools were incredibly impressive, with lots of seating and cabanas. Even the view at the pool was amazing."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Life Time Athletic is open from 4 a.m.–11 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekends.

