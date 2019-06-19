New Golden Chick location makes Minnetex debut, serving chicken tenders and more

Fast food fans, look out: there's a new place in town to get your fix. Located at 14191 Fayridge Drive in Minnetex, the new arrival is called Golden Chick.

First starting in Central Texas, the poultry fast food chain's newest Minnetex location is one of many scattered across the country. Golden Chick's menu features a variety of salads, sides, family meal options and Golden Combos, which include its Golden chicken tenders.

The fresh addition has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Hisrib4711 G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 31, wrote, "Food was delicious. Service was friendly."

Yelper Rito O. added, "[E]verything was on point. ... It was a great first impression. I will be going there at least once a week for sure. I'm going to tell my neighbors about it."

Swing on by to give it a try for yourself: Golden Chick is open from 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

