New Fourth Ward spot Seaside Lounge opens its doors

A new lounge and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to the Fourth Ward, called Seaside Lounge, is located at 702 W. Dallas St.

Seaside Lounge is a restaurant, cocktail bar venue that features nightly "soirees" and live DJs. The space offers internationally inspired menus that highlight seafood and other meats, as well as handcrafted cocktails. The seasonal menu features crab cakes, coconut shrimp, lobster mac and cheese, steak, pork ribs and seafood gumbo. (Check out the weekend brunch menu here.)

Seaside Lounge has received mixed reviews thus far, with a 2.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp, but it's still early days.

Yelper Kourtney H. added, "I have been here four times since they've opened and I have had a great time every time!"

And Erline T. wrote, "This place looks really nice. Definitely gives me Vegas vibes. It's a pretty small place that has seating in the inside and beautiful orange couches outside."

Head on over to check it out: Seaside Lounge is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday and Tuesday, 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekends.

