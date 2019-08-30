New Downtown steakhouse Cherry Block opens its doors

There's a brand new steakhouse in town. Located at 409 Travis St., Suite 368, in Downtown, the newcomer is called Cherry Block.

Cherry Block is located inside of Bravery Chef Hall, a food court featuring five mini restaurants and three bars. The eatery serves up steak, chicken and comfort foods made with ingredients sourced locally. On the menu, look for the chicken stuffed chicken (bacon marmalade) and the gulf + ranch entree (shrimp andouille stuffed rib-eye cap), along with sides like mac & cheese and herbed Wagyu fries.

The new arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Christa S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "Filet was cooked perfectly and great portion for the price. You can sit at the counter and order restaurant-style or sit in the open concept. The guys here are crushing it and I highly recommend checking it out!"

And Eddie A. wrote, "Came here on a recommendation from a friend. Boy was I not disappointed. The gumbo and the biscuit bread pudding are out of this world. Can't wait to go back and try the chicken fried steak bites and chicharrones."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cherry Block is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Friday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.