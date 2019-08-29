New Chinese spot Mifen Prince debuts in Sharpstown

A new Chinese spot, offering noodles and soups, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 308, in Sharpstown, the fresh addition is called Mifen Prince.

On the menu, look for the spot's signature beef or lamb noodle soup, along with appetizers like sesame peanut rice balls and handmade wonton, or entrees like the spicy scorpion pot.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Na L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 24, wrote, "One of the most authentic spicy noodle soup house[s] in Houston from Guizhou... Overall, great dining experience. Will definitely come back again soon. Highly recommended!"

Yelper W W. added, "The broth and flavors are on point. Not too spicy or greasy at all. Customer service is good as well. I would recommend their signature vermicelli. They taste fresh and different than the other noodle house places."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mifen Prince is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston?

