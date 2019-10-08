New breakfast and brunch spot The Toasted Yolk Cafe debuts in Eldridge / West Oaks

Hungry? A new neighborhood breakfast and brunch spot has you covered. Called The Toasted Yolk Cafe, the new arrival is located at 12151 Westheimer Road in Eldridge / West Oaks.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe, which has 10 Houston-area locations, specializes in classic breakfast and lunch comfort foods. According to the business' Facebook page, the restaurant believes that "breakfast isn't simply the most important meal of the day. It's the best meal of the day." On the menu, expect to see items like the Cowboy Scramble , the West Coast Arnold and the Southern fried chicken salad. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Tiffany C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 28, wrote, "Everything was really good. The staff and management were extremely nice and helpful as well with explaining the menu. The place is brand new and nice and clean. Will definitely be back."

Yelper Meka M. added, "I visited on grand opening day. My server, Scorpio, was very attentive and pleasant. I had the Philly scramble; everything was delicious and the service was great! I will be back!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Toasted Yolk Cafe is open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. daily.

