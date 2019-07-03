New Beard Papa's location opens in Sharpstown

If desserts are what you're after, look no further: Beard Papa's has added a new location at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite G, in Sharpstown.

Beard Papa's, which has locations in California, Massachusetts, Washington and New York, specializes in cream puffs in a variety of shells and flavored fillings.

On the menu, look for flavors like chocolate eclair, dulce de leche or honey butter. The current specialty flavor, only available June and July, is caramel cream.

Beard Papa's has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

Carissa C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 25, wrote, "Could be better? Visited on the evening of the grand opening day and of course, the line was outside the door. Fortunately, the line moved quickly and the staff was friendly. Probably will visit again when opening hype dies down to see if more flavors are available."

Yelper Crystal K. added, "I stopped by earlier today and got my hands on a green tea puff with green tea filling. One word, whoa! I was impressed with how every piece of this concoction tasted fresh."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Beard Papa's is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

