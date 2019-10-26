New bar Powder Keg now open in Spring Branch West

There's a brand-new bar in town. Located at 1300 Brittmoore Road in Spring Branch West, the fresh arrival is called Powder Keg.

Powder Keg is an outdoor patio bar with 16 TVs, volleyball courts and a dog park. On the drink menu, look for local beer, specialty cocktails or wine -by-the-glass. The bar frequently has food trucks on site for hungry patrons.

The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Nghia T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 5, wrote, "Great patio bar with plenty of TVs to watch the games and a good-sized dog park for your pets to socialize and run free. There is plenty of parking onsite so you won't have to go find a place to park on the street."

Yelper Germanie J. added, "Love the outdoor concept! Plus, I was super excited that we could bring our dog to play. Despite him being a muddy mess when we left, he had a great time playing with the other dogs."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Powder Keg is open from 2 p.m.–midnight on Monday-Thursday, noon–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.