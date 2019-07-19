New American spot B.B. Lemon debuts in Neartown - Montrose

A new cocktail bar, venues and event space and New American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Neartown - Montrose, called B.B. Lemon, is located at 4319 Montrose Blvd.

This is the second Houston-area location for the new franchise. B.B. Lemon specializes in comfort foods, with a menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, mac & cheese and Cajun chicken, as well as popular sides like chili and chicken wings.

B.B. Lemon has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Todd F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 12, wrote, "The bacon cheeseburger rocked! You will not lose weight eating the chopped steak, but, oh, you will be fat and happy! Mac and cheese? Buy it! Order a banana pudding for dessert and then take one to go!"

And Kirsten H. wrote, "B.B. Lemon is amazing! The staff is super friendly. The manager, Sara, was attentive and made sure everything was to our liking. The food was incredible!"

