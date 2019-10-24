New Aldi location now open in Independence Heights

Local fans of grocery stores are in luck. A new Aldi outpost has opened up shop at 3938 N. Shepherd Drive in Independence Heights.

The chain provides fresh produce and meats as well as baked goods, brand-name grocery items, home decor pieces and supplies for babies. Aldi stores also carry beer and wine, and you can place an order ahead of time for curbside pick-up.

The new store has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Anthony K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 20, wrote, "Very good prices, clean, fresh produce and meat, plus unique items. This store just opened and I love it. Mind you, it is small, but the prices beat Walmart, Sprouts and HEB."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Aldi is open from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

