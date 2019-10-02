National Night Out: Communities celebrate life of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was the face of National Night Out in the community that he served and died protecting.

The event was carried out in the Copperbrook neighborhood where Dhaliwal was killed.

Residents show support

Laglenda Grigsby doesn't live around the neighborhood but wanted to show her support. She was one of the many people touched by the love that many said Dhaliwal spread every day.

"I drove his children two years ago, on the bus, and the family is great. So what the media is putting out is absolutely true. He was an awesome guy," Grigsby said.

Many bought shirts donning Dhaliwal's name. The proceeds are going to the family, but that isn't the only reason why Tom Julian bought his.

"This represents somebody that put his life on the line for his community, which I'm part of," Julian said.

Words of appreciation were written for the family to read in a notebook.

"I wrote, 'We now have a special angel watching over us,'" Rosetta Mosley said.

Dhaliwal's 15-year-old nephew, Himmat Rai, said the overwhelming support pouring in every day is helping the family heal.

"They went from 'Why is he gone?' to 'I'm so proud of him,'" Rai said.

Dhaliwal's death

Robert Solis, 47, is charged with capital murder in connection with the slaying of Dhaliwal on Willancy Court near West Road.

On Friday, Dhaliwal, who is a 10-year veteran of the department, stopped a vehicle with a man and woman inside, according to investigators. During the stop, authorities said, Solis got out and shot the 41-year-old deputy in the back of the head.

Funeral plans

The Harris County community will say final goodbyes to Dhaliwal on Wednesday.

Final ceremonies for Dhaliwal began Monday and will come to a close Wednesday with a procession, funeral service, speeches and ceremonies lasting all day. Daljit Singh, a committee member of the Gurdwara Sikh National Center, gave KPRC a breakdown of Wednesday's events.

Click here to see a schedule and what to expect at each point during Dhaliwal's traditional Sikh funeral.

