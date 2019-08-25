Name says it all! I Heart Mac & Cheese coming to Houston

I Heart Mac & Cheese - Instagram

HOUSTON - If you're in with cheese, this restaurant may be a new favorite.

I Heart Mac & Cheese announced its plans to open two restaurants, one each in Houston and Beaumont. The restaurant serves made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Allergic to gluten? No worries, the restaurant provides a gluten-free option on its menu.

“I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fun, attractive concept and an affordable franchise model that is easy to operate, with support systems in place to help our partners be successful,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and chairman. “We are thrilled to be expanding our thriving brand in Texas.”

It not only serves cheesy menu items but includes a variety of proteins to go with customers' entrees such as baked parmesan chicken, baked meatball parmesan, pepperoni pizza, side soups and more.

For more information about I Heart Mac & Cheese and its opening date, click here.

Check out some of its menu items below:

