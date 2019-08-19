Mother accused of leaving 4 children alone at motel, returning drunk with beer

HOUSTON - A mother is facing charges after police said she left her children at a motel while she was drunk.

Dominga Sauzo, 35, is charged with endangering a child and driving while intoxicated.

What happened

Police said on Sunday around 7 a.m., authorities were called to the America Inn near the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and South Gessner Road in reference to an urgent welfare check.

Motel employees told authorities they found a 4-year-old child and a 5-year-old child alone in the parking lot and a 4-year-old child and a 9-year-old child alone in a room.

Authorities said 30 empty Corona beer bottles were found in the motel room where the children were sleeping. Cigarette butts were also found in the room, according to authorities.

While authorities were investigating, they said Sauzo returned to the motel with more beer and was driving with an open container.

She was arrested at the motel, according to authorities.

What's next

Sauzo is due in court on Tuesday.

She's being held in the Harris County Jail on a $5,100 bond.

