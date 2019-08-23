Montrose Cheese & Wine debuts in Neartown - Montrose

In need of some wine? A new business has you covered. Located at 1618 Westheimer Road in Neartown - Montrose, the new arrival is called Montrose Cheese & Wine.

According to the business's website, Montrose Cheese & Wine highlights "small producers in our rotating selection of 12-15 cheeses and 125 wines." In the shop, look for Cornerstone cheese (raw cow's milk from Parish Hill Creamery, Vt.), Alisios cheese (70% cow's milk and 30% goat's milk cheese from the Canary Islands, Spain), a selection of pastries and the cheese & meat board specialty. The spot also has plans to offers classes and host events. (Check out the full selection here.)

The new cheese shop has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Kitty J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 17, wrote, "What a great addition to the Montrose neighborhood! A good place to grab a bottle of wine and some cheese on your way home from work or have a glass of wine and a cheese board on the awesome covered terrace."

And Julie B. wrote, "Fantastic little gem in Montrose. The service is outstanding and the wine selection and prices are fantastic. Highly recommend the cheese and meat board paired with a yummy glass of wine."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Montrose Cheese & Wine is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon–8 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline