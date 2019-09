HOUSTON - The Montrose bar is the first in Houston to serve a CBD cocktail, according to Eater Houston.

Present Company will now be serving its first-ever cocktail infused with CBD, so guests can now "chill out."

What is the name of the $11 cocktail? Under the SeaBD, of course!

The refreshing citrus drink contains pineapple rum, kiwi syrup, lime juice, blue caraco, lemon-flavored CBD, eucalyptus tincture and Topo Chico mineral water.

Eater Houston was the first to report.