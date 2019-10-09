Montgomery ISD trustee says hazing incident has been mishandled

MONTGOMERY, Texas - A Montgomery Independent School District school board trustee believes the investigation into an alleged hazing incident involving the varsity football team at Montgomery High School has been mishandled since the start.

What happened

Accusations of off-campus hazing were made almost two weeks ago.

The incident was first reported to officials at Montgomery ISD through an anonymous tip line but district officials have not provided the details of the allegations.

What's the trustee saying about the investigation

Linda Porten, an MISD school board trustee, believes Superintendent Beau Ree has mishandled the investigation.

Porten believes the board should have been notified and action should have been taken sooner.

"I don't think he's handled it right. I'm offended that I have not been included in some direction of some kind," Porten said.

Porten said she is unable to confirm how many students are involved in the hazing incident for legal reasons, but did confirm that at least one has been suspended.

What the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is saying

"On Oct. 4, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office met with officers from the Montgomery ISD Police Department to coordinate the transition of the investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office as well as the Montgomery County Attorney's Office for review. At this time, we have no further information to release."

What the district is saying

"Montgomery ISD is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as they conduct an investigation into the allegation.

"Student safety is our top priority, and we are committed to promptly investigating all allegations of bullying or hazing and taking remedial and/or disciplinary action as needed. We encourage MISD students, parents, and community members to report acts of suspected hazing or bullying using the District's anonymous reporting hotlines that are campus-specific and can be found on the campus websites. Montgomery ISD has counseling services available at all campuses for students who have been involved in incidents of bullying or hazing of any kind. Students or parents interested in these services can contact a campus administrator to learn more."

What's next

MISD has forfeited the Montgomery High School varsity football team's next home game against Huntsville.

The game was scheduled for Friday.

The school board is also scheduled to meet on Friday.

