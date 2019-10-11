Montgomery ISD board meets amid hazing scandal

MONTGOMERY, Texas - The Montgomery Independent School District board of trustees met Friday morning for a special meeting that covered a number of agenda items, including a hazing incident.

The meeting started at 8 a.m., and after a brief public comment period, trustees left the meeting chambers to discuss the hazing incident involving the varsity football team behind closed doors with their legal counsel.

Several parents waited patiently for the trustees to return. After nearly two hours, the trustees returned and hastily adjourned the meeting, even though there were more items on the agenda, including taking action deemed necessary upon the discussion in closed session.

Some parents were outraged they received no answers to their questions.

"This isn't being addressed," said one parent. "Nothing is being taken care of, that this football team isn't being held accountable, but it's not all the children on the team."

Another parent reiterated the same message, saying the entire football team was being unjustly punished.

After the meeting was adjourned, the board president would not comment about how many victims or offenders were involved in the hazing incident.

The varsity football team's Friday night game was forfeited while the hazing investigation continues.

The board president would not comment on whether next week's game would be forfeited as well.

