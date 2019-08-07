Missing woman's remains found in Third Ward manhole

HOUSTON - Remains found in a Third Ward manhole have been identified as those of 37-year-old Brittany Burfield who has been missing since last year.

Alex Haggerty, the man who is charged with murder in connection with Burfield's disappearance, led authorities to the missing woman's remains Friday, according to community activist Quanell X.

What we know

Houston police said Burfield's remains were found in a manhole in the 3100 block of Hadley Street.

Quanell X said he had a conversation with Haggerty, 38, on Friday morning. During that conversation, Quanell X said Haggerty admitted to killing Burfield and putting her body in a manhole in the Third Ward.

On Wednesday, Houston police confirmed the remains were those of Burfield.

Burfield's clothes were found with her body.

What investigators said

Authorities said Haggerty told multiple family members and friends that he drugged, stabbed and shot Burfield.

Investigators said Burfield was trying to help Haggerty get his life back on track. She gave him and his girlfriend a place to stay for a little while.

Haggerty used Burfield's phone to call his parole officer after she was reported missing, investigators said.

Haggerty denied the claims.

At the time he was charged with murder, Haggerty was on parole after serving 15 years in prison for a robbery charge. He was released in 2017.

Burfield's disappearance

Burfield was last seen at her mother's home in Sugar Land on June 25, 2018.

Members of her family said she wouldn't have left without telling them.

Haggerty was charged with murder before Burfield's remains were found.

