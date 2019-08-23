Missing teen was last seen in north Houston, Texas EquuSearch says

HOUSTON - A 15-year-old Houston boy is missing, according to officials.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Daniel Ceron Jr. was last seen in north Houston on Monday.

Officials are calling his disappearance "both puzzling and confusing."

"We don't know why or how this young man disappeared, but we know that he needs to be found," Texas EquuSearch officials said in a news release.

What he looks like

Ceron is described as being slender and has a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray lightweight jacket, a black muscle shirt, blue shorts with the Captain America logo, a baseball hat with the image of praying hands and black shoes.

What to do if you see him

Anyone with information about Ceron's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.