Minuti Coffee makes Eldridge debut with coffee, tea and more

If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The new arrival to Eldridge, called Minuti Coffee, is located at 1275 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 200.

Minuti Coffee specializes in crafting artisan coffee drinks with imported Italian coffee. Aside from hot and cold coffee and tea drinks, you'll find gelato, sandwiches, fruit cups and pastries in the small cafe.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Minuti Coffee has been warmly received by patrons.

David G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 9, wrote, "Welcome addition to the energy corridor. Always liked Minuti Coffee."

And Adrianne H. wrote, "I love this coffee as it is Italian based and oh so very smooth and delicious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Minuti Coffee is open from 5 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.