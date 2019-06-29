Midtown gets a new chicken shop: Mico's Hot Chicken

There's a brand-new chicken food truck in town. Called Mico's Hot Chicken, the fresh arrival is parked at 3803 San Jacinto St. in Midtown.

Mico's Hot Chicken has menu items ranging from halal chicken tenders to chicken sandwiches to animal fries (waffle fries topped with cheese, sauce, chicken and chives).

With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the new chicken shop has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Raheel R. added, "Checked this place out for lunch and it was not disappointing at all. The menu is very simple: sandwich or tenders. They ran out of buns due to being in high demand all week, so I had the hot tenders, which had a good kick."

And Shruthi K. wrote, "Must try place in Houston! Awesome food truck with a delicious hot chicken sandwich. They have a very unique seasoning. Medium spicy level was itself hot. Great customer service too. Will definitely come back to try other items in the menu."

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline