METROLift driver fires shots during argument with another driver, officials say

The window of a vehicle is shattered after officials say a METROLift driver fired several shots during an argument in south Houston on Aug. 30, 2019.

HOUSTON - A person contracted to drive for METROLift fired several shots Friday at another driver during an argument, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. near Dobie and Sunbeam streets in southern Houston.

According to a METRO spokeswoman, the driver, who was contracted through First Transit, was driving to pick up a passenger when the driver came across a vehicle that was blocking the road. The two drivers started arguing and the METRO driver pulled out a gun and fired several times, the spokeswoman said.

Officials said the METRO driver drove back to the bus yard, turned in the keys to the vehicle and resigned.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.