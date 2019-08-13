METRO proposes spending $3.5B on transportation improvements

METRO

HOUSTON - A campaign was launched Tuesday to pass a multibillion-dollar proposition on the upcoming ballot.

The METRO proposition would provide funding to implement "the METRONext Moving Forward Plan, which increases high-capacity rapid transit services," according to a release.

“The METRO proposition is a bold new plan for sustainable transit solutions that will provide more transportation choices for more people, connecting them to jobs, education and health care – all while improving our economy, environment, quality of life and competitiveness with other urban areas,” Carrin Patman, chair of the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, said.

The plan

Providing more than $4 billion over 20 years to fix our streets and sidewalks.

Extending existing light rail lines and adding a light rail line to Hobby Airport.

Expanding park and rides and commuter service on most major freeways.

Improving service on 260 miles of bus routes.

Creating new Metro Rapid high-speed bus lines which have many of the same advantages as rail.

The funds would be provided by the sale of up to $3.5 billion in bonds over 20 years. METRO would also apply for federal matching funds up to an additional $3.5 billion, bringing the total investment to about $7 billion for transit improvements.

No new taxes would be introduced.

What did Houston's mayor say?

“There are so many reasons to vote for the METRO proposition," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "It helps seniors and people with disabilities, provides sustainable transportation options and keeps Houston competitive with other major American cities. And it’s the best plan to manage traffic congestion as our region continues to grow.”

More information

Voters can learn more about the campaign at www.VoteForMetro.org and about the METRONext Moving Forward Plan at www.METRONext.org.

