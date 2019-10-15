Mendocino Farms debuts new location in Greater Uptown

Craving salads? You're in luck: You'll find a new Mendocino Farms location at 1111-05 Uptown Park Blvd. in Greater Uptown. This is the second Texas outpost for Mendocino Farms, which has more than 25 locations in California.

The restaurant serves up sandwiches and salads. On the menu, look for the Modern Tuna "Almost Melt" (yellowfin tuna with fresh herbs, celery, farmhouse cheddar and vegan aioli), the Pink Lady Beets & Goat Cheese Salad (roasted chicken breast, local honey and herb-marinated goat cheese) or Mendo's Smokehouse tempeh sandwich with mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes and pickled red onions. Explore the rest of the menu here.

The new locale has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Christine L. added, "Clean, cute, Californian place in Uptown Park. Menu vast and scored with calorie counts. Napa-style salad was crispy and clean tasting."

And Adrian V. wrote, "Great place to try all kinds of different sandwiches at great prices with quality ingredients. I've had the vegan burger and it's perfect! And if you like meat, you should go for the Peruvian sandwich."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mendocino Farms is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

