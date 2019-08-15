Memorial Tacos brings tacos and more to Greater Uptown

A new spot to score tacos and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Greater Uptown, called Memorial Tacos, is located at 7951 Katy Freeway, Suite T.

Memorial Tacos provides Mexican favorites like nachos, quesadillas and tacos. On the menu, expect to see specialty tacos like the carne molida with beef, onion, cilantro and pickled jalapeño, the chicken curry with cilantro, onion and creamy cilantro sauce and breakfast tacos filled with egg, cheese, and either chorizo, ham, bacon or potato. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Memorial Tacos has gotten a good response.

Giuseppe P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 4, wrote, "Very cozy atmosphere, super clean and respectful. Food is hot and delicious. Beer is very cold. The owner is always here and very friendly. ... Very family oriented and a must-come place to just hang out and eat some great tacos."

And Diane S. wrote, "The tacos were actually pretty good... the shrimp was my favorite. It had some sauce in the taco. I'd order the shrimp taco again."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Memorial Tacos is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 3–8 p.m. on Sunday.

