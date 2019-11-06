MD Anderson patients, staff in immediate jeopardy after recent federal inspection

HOUSTON - A federal inspection was conducted in August 2019 at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center after the sudden death of a 23-year-old female leukemia patient following a contaminated blood transfusion in December 2018.

What do we know about the investigation itself?

The inspection assessment was conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the resulting report is 268 pages long.

What deficiencies did the investigation undercover?

Some areas of deficiency include patients’ rights, infection control and surgical services. Among the findings detailed in the report:

- A 54-year-old brain cancer patient died after having a bad reaction to an overdose of anesthetics.

- A 3-year-old, undergoing cancer treatment, was given anesthesia seven times within a two-week period without proper consent.

- A 2-year-old was given anesthesia 16 times without proper consent.

Issues uncovered and mentioned in the report include:

Bad employee training

Poor record-keeping

Unsanitary conditions

Malfunctioning medical equipment

Failing to properly clean lead aprons used to protect patients from radiation hazards

Failure to properly clean up spills of chemotherapy drugs

What is MD Anderson saying?

MD Anderson released the following statement:

"For nearly 80 years, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been a global leader in the fight to end cancer. Our patients trust us with their care, and we continually strive to exceed their expectations and to improve outcomes.

"As part of an ongoing assessment by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Texas Department of State Health Services, a follow-up visit of MD Anderson was conducted at the end of August. MD Anderson cooperated fully and responded to the final CMS report with an improvement plan, which was accepted without changes by CMS.

"A survey to validate MD Anderson’s approved improvement plan was conducted by CMS during the week of Oct. 28. Several steps remain, but CMS surveyors verbally shared with MD Anderson leadership that the institution has cleared all condition-level findings from the August hospital survey and its deemed status will be reinstated.

"It is important to note there have been no changes to MD Anderson’s participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs. Patient coverage remains the same as it was prior to the assessment.

"As an institution focused on learning, we take this feedback seriously, and we welcome the opportunity to further improve our patient care and safety protocols. Through intentional, strategic and patient-focused decisions, we have implemented changes into our clinical practice. MD Anderson constantly strives for the best during regular reviews conducted by more than 70 regulatory, professional and accrediting bodies.

"We are proud of MD Anderson’s 21,000 faculty and staff who remain steadfast in our commitment to providing patients and their loved ones the safest and highest-quality cancer care. It is our duty and honor to do so as we work to fulfill our mission to end cancer."



