Mayor Turner to announce new lineup for holiday festivities during milestone year

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce Tuesday a new lineup of events to kick off the holiday festivities in downtown over Thanksgiving weekend as the city celebrates a milestone year.

Each year, the city of Houston Mayor's Office of Special Events organizes holiday festivities, including a Thanksgiving Day parade and a holiday celebration hosted by the mayor.

This year is expected to be extra special as the city celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the 100th anniversary of the Mayor's Holiday Spectacular.

The late Tuesday morning announcement will also include executives from H-E-B and Reliant and NRG Retail as the companies are sponsors of the two holiday events.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.