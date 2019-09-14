Masked trio rob Pasadena convenience store at gunpoint, surveillance footage shows

PASADENA, Texas - Surveillance footage shows three masked people robbing a Pasadena gas station Friday night.

The trio is seen on surveillance footage entering a Valero gas station on Fairmont Parkway and Watters Road. A woman held open the door while two men walked through the convenience store, brandished guns and demanded money from the cashier.

One masked robber hit the cashier with his gun before swiping cash from the register.

A convenience store employee said the robbers also stole money and cell phones from customers in the store during the incident.

On Tuesday, a similar armed robbery took place in Pasadena just miles away at the Ark Food Station on Shaver Street and Garner Road. Police said Saturday that they believe the two robberies are connected.



