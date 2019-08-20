Manhunt underway for escapees from Liberty County Jail

LIBERTY, Texas - A manhunt is underway for two men who authorities said escaped from the Liberty County Jail.

Chance Marshall Hunt, 27, and Clay Sterling Harvey, 44, escaped from the jail between 4 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

Hunt is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to Capt. Ken DeFoor, with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Harvey is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, DeFoor said.

DeFoor said authorities found a cut in the fence along one side of the jail. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are currently searching for the men.

Authorities said the men are considered dangerous and are asking the public not to approach them.

Anyone with information on these men's whereabouts is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.